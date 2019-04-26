ROUGHEN HOWARD J.

Age 88, of Longwood at Oakmont, formerly of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019. Howard was a native of Milwaukee, WI, and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. In 1962, he joined PNC in the commercial banking division. Prior to joining PNC, he was associated with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Milwaukee, WI and Cleveland, OH. Howard was a member of St. Scholastica Church, where he served as a lector for many years. He was a member of the Fox Chapel Rotary Club and a board member of the Civic Light Opera. Howard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Waters) Roughen; his children, John Patrick Roughen (Paula) and Margaret Kelly (Allen); also by four grandchildren, Blair, Seth, Pierce, and Claire. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Waters Roughen. No Visitation. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or heart.org or a . Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.