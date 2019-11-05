|
|
HOCHMAN HOWARD JAY
Age 77, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1942, in McKeesport, PA, to Thomas Hochman and Tillie Lebowitz Hochman. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Sharon Lynne (Fenster) Hochman. Howard served in the U.S. Navy for eight years before his career in the electronics field. Howard is survived by his children, Jeff (Beth) Hochman, Lora (Richard) Haenel and Lisa (Roger) Boehm. Howard is also survived by four grandchildren, David Hochman, Victorian Haenel, Jared Haenel and Sydni Breisinger; as well as five siblings, Richard (Shirley) Hochman, Gerald (Deanna) Hochman, Lawrence Hochman, Judy Hochman-Young (Linda Young) and Debra Hochman. Graveside services Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the El Rod Cemetery in Versailles Boro. Arrangements entrusted to the GESHER HACHAIM JEWISH BURIAL SOCIETY. Please do not send flowers. Instead, please do a good deed in Howard's honor.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019