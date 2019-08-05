|
|
SMITH HOWARD L. "BIG HOWIE"
Age 59, of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly on July 30, 2019. Son of the late Clyde and Emma Smith; husband of Carol Smith; father of Anthony Gilmore and Justin Smith; also survived by one grandson; two siblings, Arneeta Freeman and Diane Smith Starkey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219 where Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019