LOWENBERG HOWARD
Of Penn Hills, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years of the late Dorothy Lowenberg; loving father of Carol (the late Joseph) Broskey and Sharon (Jack) Austin; loving grandfather of Eric (Dana) Wood, Patty (Dean Mroz) Broskey, Matthew Austin, and the late Joe Broskey; great-grandfather of Joshua, Bennett, and Bodie; brother of the late Walter (late Ellen) Lowenberg; uncle of Dave (Janice), Walter (Ed), Ricky and the late Steve Lowenberg and Jay (Marilyn Haft) Adlersberg and Lynn (John) Colby. Howard was the Past Commander of the Pittsburgh POW's. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 12 noon. Visitation one hour prior (11 a.m. to 12 noon). Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019