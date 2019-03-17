LESSMAN HOWARD M.

March 30, 1922 to March 15, 2019. Howard Monroe Lessman departed this earth under the loving care of his two youngest daughters on March 15. Just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday, he joined his wife Gertrude, who passed away on November 3, 2018, shortly after they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Howard was born in Carmichaels, PA on March 30, 1922 to Lula (Workman) and Edward Lessman. He proudly served as a sergeant in the United States Army during WWII stationed throughout Europe. Upon returning home, he moved to Pittsburgh where he was employed by Mellon Bank for over 30 years until his retirement in 1984. He was a loving father to his four children, Craig Howard (Ceci) from Woodland Hills, CA, Janice Lessman-Moss (Al Moss) from Kent, Ohio, and the aforementioned youngest daughters Lenore Guarnieri (Paul), and Eileen Lessman (Ross Maxwell), who were generous, vigilant caregivers for both parents as they aged. In addition to his life-long passion for gardening, which provided his family with delicious vegetables and beautiful flowers throughout his life, he was devoted to his grandchildren, Carla Lessman, Francis (Rachel) and Ava Guarnieri, Graham and Jacob Maxwell, along with his great-granddaughter, Genevieve. For many years, Howard served as Treasurer for the Aspinwall United Presbyterian Church where he remains a member. He was also an active volunteer for Meals-on Wheels, delivering meals to those in need for 25 years. As a longtime member of the AARPs, he acted as secretary for the Parkview chapter and often performed as a favorite BINGO caller! Howard took great pride in his home and family. As patriarch, he truly enjoyed loving connections with his extended family, still able to recall birthdays and childhood details for many nieces, nephews, cousins, etc. He also valued his long association with colleagues from the bank, maintaining relationships with other retirees, attending regular luncheons at Carmodies Restaurant in Wexford into his 9th decade, and serving with them, along with his wife, at Mellon Bank volunteer events. Having lived a long and fruitful life, he took solace in music during his last months, listening to his favorite hymns and gospel songs on his computer. He was at peace as he passed from his earthly existence at his home. No Visitation. A memorial service will be held in the near future. Arrangements by WEDDELL- AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.