|
|
ROBINSON HOWARD M. "FLIT"
Howard M. Robinson, "Flit," 95, of Hampton Township, passed away August 14, 2019, in Laurium, Michigan. Born June 26, 1924, in New Kensington, PA, he was the son of David L. and Ruth (Miller) Robinson. He was the loving husband of Barbara E. Robinson, dear father of Susan Robinson Pokorski of Copper Harbor, MI, and Jeffrey S. Robinson of Orlando, FL, and special grandpa to Lauren, Robin, John, Rachel and Sophia. Howard grew up in New Kensington, PA. A lifelong lover of baseball, he was a pitcher for independent baseball teams in the New Kensington and Parnassus area during the 1940s. Howard graduated from Carnegie Tech, now Carnegie Mellon University, in 1948. He spent his career in the printing business working for Liberty Printing and Herbick & Held, before retiring from Geyer Printing in 1988. He married Barbara J. Elliot on November 7, 1954, in Salsbury, North Carolina. Their loving marriage lasted nearly 65 years. Howard was active on the Hampton Township Recreation Board and in the Hampton Presbyterian Church. He loved to play golf, worked tirelessly in his garden and was a Pittsburgh sports fan through and through. A joint Memorial Service for Howard and his beloved wife Barbara, who passed away on September 11, 2019, will be held on November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hampton Presbyterian Church, 2942 E. Hardies Road, Gibsonia, PA. A luncheon will follow in the church's Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donations to the Hampton Presbyterian Church or to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019