Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD COHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD P. COHEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HOWARD P. COHEN Obituary
COHEN HOWARD P.

Age 75, of Squirrel Hill, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 5, 2019. Son of the late Rose and Edward Cohen. Beloved husband of 19 years to Denise DeStefino-Cohen; father of Lori Schiller and Melanie Cohen; loving grandfather to Sophie and Allie Schiller; stepfather to Leslie Ashman and Carly Blackstone; brother of Sanford Cohen; also survived by many special cousins and close friends. "Bennie" was a graduate of Youngstown University as well as a Vietnam Veteran. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Homewood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to , 810 River Ave. # 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or a


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now