COHEN HOWARD P.
Age 75, of Squirrel Hill, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 5, 2019. Son of the late Rose and Edward Cohen. Beloved husband of 19 years to Denise DeStefino-Cohen; father of Lori Schiller and Melanie Cohen; loving grandfather to Sophie and Allie Schiller; stepfather to Leslie Ashman and Carly Blackstone; brother of Sanford Cohen; also survived by many special cousins and close friends. "Bennie" was a graduate of Youngstown University as well as a Vietnam Veteran. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Homewood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to , 810 River Ave. # 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 7, 2019