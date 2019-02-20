Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church
HOWARD R. CRAWFORD


HOWARD R. CRAWFORD Obituary
CRAWFORD HOWARD R.

September 9, 1937- February 18, 2019, age 81, of Pleasant Hills. Son of the late Roy and Bernice (Schick) Crawford; brother of the late Larry Crawford; beloved husband of 56 years to Jacqueline H. Crawford; loving and caring father to Michael (Renee) Crawford; cherished and proud Pop-Pop to Emma and Gavin; also survived by many friends, nieces, and nephews, and will be greatly missed by his dog, Macy. Howard graduated from Lock Haven University in 1959, and was an active member of the Thomas Jefferson School District. He was a Social Studies teacher at the Thomas Jefferson High School from 1959-2000, Athletic Director at Thomas Jefferson High School from 1985-2000, Head Coach of Thomas Jefferson High School's Wrestling team from 1970-1985, a 2015 WPIAL Hall of Fame Inductee, and a WPIAL Wrestling Steering Committee member for 34 years spanning 1975-2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Funeral Service will take place Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, 11 a.m, at the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
