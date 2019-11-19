|
HAYS HOWARD R.
Of Point Breeze on Monday, November 18, 2019, age 92. Devoted husband of the late Dorothy Walsh Hays; loving father of Judy Daw, Maureen Capp (Jim) and the late Kevin Hays; beloved grandfather of Megan Daw Mannering (Clayton), Dan Capp, and Julie Daw (Luke McGowan); great-grandfather of Ezekiel Mannering; predeceased by four siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. Howard was a proud WWII US Navy veteran who served on the USS Montpelier in the South Pacific. He enjoyed his career as Director of the Pittsburgh Zoo for 38 years and was thrilled to see his dream of natural habitats for the animals come true. Howard was very active in the Penn Wood Campground in Limestone, PA. He served for more than 25 years with the University of Pittsburgh IACUC committee and was active in the Point Breeze Community and St. Bede Church. Friends received at McCABE BROS., FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Bede Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019