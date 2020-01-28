Home

More Obituaries for HOWARD ROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD ROM

HOWARD ROM Obituary
ROM HOWARD

On Sunday, January 26, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Bette Rom; loving father of Kenneth (Beth) Rom and Cindy (Roger) Glickert; brother-in-law of Sheila and Howard Pearlman; grandfather of Maxwell Rom, Charles Rom, Caroline Glickert and Emma Glickert. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Services and Interment Private. A celebration of Howard's life will be held this spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
