Howard Rymer McFarland, Jr., surrounded by family, passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord on Dec. 21, 2019. Howard, 92 years young, was the beloved husband of nearly 68 years to Olga M. McFarland, who preceded him in death in January 2019. Howard and Olga had a beautiful loving relationship. They lived for and served each other and enjoyed life together. They traveled extensively, including all over the continental United States, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Europe. They delivered Meals on Wheels in Wilkinsburg for many years. They also drove people to grocery stores for their weekly shopping needs. Howard was the father of Kenneth (Jacqueline) McFarland of Williamsburg, VA, Randall (Alice) McFarland of Pittsburgh, and Sandra Bizon of Allison Park; brother of the late Harry (Marty) McFarland, Audrey (Tom) Pepper, and the late Edward (Jude) McFarland; grandfather of Jennifer (John) Smethurst, Lindsay (Jeff) Carico, Steven (Megan), Taylor, and Ashley Bizon, and Nicole McFarland; and great-grandfather of Anne and Rylee Smethurst. He also had many nieces and nephews. Howard graduated from Turtle Creek High School with honors; served in the U.S. Army during World War II; was employed at the US Steel Edgar Thompson Works as a machinist; and then worked as a mold maker for the Glenshaw Glass Company. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and California State College. Howard taught machine shop and other related subjects in the Pittsburgh Schools until he retired in 1990. He was Treasurer of AARP Pittsburgh East chapter #602 and writer of the AARP Forest Hills chapter newsletter, a member of Syria Shrine AAONMS, the Scottish Rite, Duquesne Commandery #72, and Treasurer of the Infinity Lodge #546, F & AM. Howard enjoyed playing the trombone in his younger years. The family will welcome friends on Dec. 27, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, PA 15007. Funeral service will be on Dec. 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3832 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Burial will be private. Condolences may be offered at www.schellhaasfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie Shriners' Hospital for Children, the , or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3832 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019