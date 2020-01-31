|
|
BROWN HOWARD W.
Known to his friends and family as "H" passed away November 17, 2019 at the age of 66. Howard was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Violet M. Brown and Charles A. Brown on November 17, 1953. He graduated from Etna High School in 1971. He later married Mary Flaherty and they had two daughters, Edie and Jessica. Howard worked late into his years as a Master Electrician. In late 2004, he left Etna to live in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by his older brothers, Charles, Robert, James and Allen and by his daughters, Edie and Jessica, and eight grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11a.m. at Harvest Baptist Church, 224 Harvest Ln., Natrona Heights, PA 15065.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020