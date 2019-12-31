|
WINWOOD HOWARD "HOWIE"
Of Turtle Creek, age 70, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, with his loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Waibel) Winwood for 51 years. Loving father of Becky (James) Ryan of Level Green and Howard (Daniela) Winwood of Turtle Creek. Cherished grandfather of Jacob and Lucas Ryan. Adored brother of Rene (Stan) Steban, Diane (Fred) Sanders, and Randy (Cathy) Winwood. Preceded in death by his half siblings, Ed (surviving spouse, Margie) Winwood, Buddy Winwood, June Dyer, Tom (surviving spouse, Rene) Winwood, and Jean Shroup. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Howie worked at Westinghouse for several years as a crane operator. Afterwards, he worked for the Woodland Hills School District maintenance department, where he retired. Howie drove school buses for AJ Myers Bus Company, worked as a painter for Haskell of Pittsburgh, Inc., and would also work on Sunday's as a gas station attendant at Matheys Auto Service in Turtle Creek. He was a very active man, and loved to spend spare time skiing, dancing, golfing and a host of other sports and activities. One of the most fond memories was his 1991 Hole-In-One, where he was presented with a car. Howie's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. Friends welcome Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. The family would like to extend their thanks to the Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Family Hospice for the care they gave Howie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, www.cholangiocarcinoma.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019