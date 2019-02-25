|
HOLLAND HUBERT J.
Age 79, of Scott Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Jeanne (Ferreri) Holland; father of Jeff (Penny) Holland, Lisa (Jim) Massucci and Brad (Jackie) Holland; grandfather of Megan (Andrew) Barnes, Tyler, Alexa, Breanna Holland and Matt, Jennifer, and Andrew Massucci and George and Jack Holland; brother of Georgeanne Donovan, Mary Holland and Margaret Walthal. Friends welcome Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial Our Lady of Grace, Thursday February 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019