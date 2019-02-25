Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Kane Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Entombment
To be announced at a later date
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
View Map
HUBERT J. HOLLAND

HUBERT J. HOLLAND Obituary
HOLLAND HUBERT J.

Age 79, of Scott Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Jeanne (Ferreri) Holland; father of Jeff (Penny) Holland, Lisa (Jim) Massucci and Brad (Jackie) Holland; grandfather of Megan (Andrew) Barnes, Tyler, Alexa, Breanna Holland and Matt, Jennifer, and Andrew Massucci and George and Jack Holland; brother of Georgeanne Donovan, Mary Holland and Margaret Walthal. Friends welcome Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial Our Lady of Grace, Thursday February 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
