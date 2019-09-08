Home

HUGH JON PAPKE

HUGH JON PAPKE Obituary
PAPKE HUGH JON

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Hugh will be met in heaven by his wife of 69 years, Doris Papke and daughter, Annette Brahm. He is survived by daughters, Mary (John) Russell, Susan (David) Raposa; and sons, Michael (Lori), Richard (Sharon) and Robert Papke; he is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew and Stephen Brahm, Hans Papke and Katrina Saba, Sarah, Kyle and Erin Papke, Alex and Deegan Papke, Carter and Grant Russell, Bailey and Brooke Raposa, as well as eight great-grandchildren. Hugh was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 28, 1923, to the late Hugo and Anna Papke. He proudly served his country in World War II with the 341st Field Artillery Battalion, 89th Infantry Division which supported Patton's 3rd Army in Europe. Later he was stationed in France, as a member of the Army of Occupation. Hugh worked for US Gypsum in sales for over 40 years. He was passionate about music, and volunteered his piano skills for many charitable causes. Hugh also volunteered his time as a patient visitor for St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon for many years. Hugh's patience and loving kindness, which were his trademark characteristics, along with his sense of humor, were never more so on display than the many years while caregiving for his beloved wife Doris. This is chronicled in the YouTube video: Doris & Hugh Papke: "A Caregiver's Story." Family and friends will be received on TUESDAY, September 10, from 4-7 p.m., at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt Lebanon. Funeral Mass in St. Bernard Church, Wednesday morning at 10:00 (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Angel Fund, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
