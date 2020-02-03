|
BOYLE HUGH P.
Age 89, a resident of Providence Point, formerly of Upper St. Clair, "kicked the bucket" on his terms on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Huey is the cherished husband of Eileen (Waldron) Boyle of 46 years. He is the son of the late Patrick J. and Mary Agnes Boyle; also preceded in death by siblings, Anna May Joyce of Sagle, ID, Sarah "Sally" Stout of Mt. Lebanon, Eleanor P. Boyle of Mt. Lebanon, John J. Boyle of Chippewa, and Michael V. Boyle of Mt. Lebanon. He is the loving "Uncle Huey" to three generations of 61 nieces and nephews. Hugh served in the U.S. Army from January 1952 to January 1954. For 35 years, he was employed by J&L/LTV Steel, after which he was employed at the VA Medical Center for ten years. Family and friends welcome at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. All are welcome to attend the burial with military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
