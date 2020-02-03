Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Resources
More Obituaries for HUGH BOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGH P. BOYLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HUGH P. BOYLE Obituary
BOYLE HUGH P.

Age 89, a resident of Providence Point, formerly of Upper St. Clair, "kicked the bucket" on his terms on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Huey is the cherished husband of Eileen (Waldron) Boyle of 46 years. He is the son of the late Patrick J. and Mary Agnes Boyle; also preceded in death by siblings, Anna May Joyce of Sagle, ID, Sarah "Sally" Stout of Mt. Lebanon, Eleanor P. Boyle of Mt. Lebanon, John J. Boyle of Chippewa, and Michael V. Boyle of Mt. Lebanon. He is the loving "Uncle Huey" to three generations of 61 nieces and nephews. Hugh served in the U.S. Army from January 1952 to January 1954. For 35 years, he was employed by J&L/LTV Steel, after which he was employed at the VA Medical Center for ten years. Family and friends welcome at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. All are welcome to attend the burial with military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.


www.slaterfuneral.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HUGH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now