CLARK ICIE M. (HEDRICK)
Age 112, a longtime resident of Swissvale, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the LGAR Health and Rehabilitation Center, Turtle Creek. She was born on March 19, 1907, in Ruddle, WV to the late Fannie and John Hedrick. She is survived by her children, Emma Jean McDonough (late Jerry) of Pittsburgh and Richard (Mary) Clark of Merriam, KS. Also four grandchildren, Jim Clark of Shawnee, KS, Brian (Gwen) Clark of Lawrence, Kansas, Debbi McDonough of Pittsburgh and Michael (Jen) McDonough of Cecil Township; two sisters, Madeline Whitecotton and Pauline Waggy of Franklin, WV; sister-in-law, Pat Hedrick of Franklin, WV; and five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Emily, and Benjamin Clark of Kansas and Delaney and Ainsley McDonough of Cecil Township. She was preceded in death by her husband, Waldo Clark; four sisters, Ina Hartman, Eula Kimble, Nellie Galippo, and Mary Thompson; two brothers, Alton Hedrick and John Hedrick; infant granddaughter, Laura Lynn Clark; and infant great-grandson, Liam Jerome McDonough. Services and burial will be in Franklin, WV. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019