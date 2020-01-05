|
MEANS IDA CAMILLE (BALDASSAR)
Of Penn Hills, age 93, died peacefully in her sleep, in the care and company of her immediate family on Wednesday, January 1st, at her residence in Seneca Hills Village. She was born on January 19th, 1926 in the town of Cappella Maggiore, in northern Italy. The daughter of Angelo and Augusta Baldassar, she was the younger sister of Anna, Anthony and Mary. Loving wife of 57 years of John McCord Means, she is survived by her children: Charles, Linda, Timothy, Scott and Camille; grandchildren Adele, John, Dustin, Arianne, Jasper, Benjamin, Molly, Marshall and Jameson and great-grandchildren Hadley Rose and Elliott. She also has numerous nieces and nephews. She is deeply loved and will be missed by all. Ida entered the United States through Ellis Island in 1930, at the age of four. She was proud of her Italian heritage and showed great resilience to come to this country as a child and become successful as an American citizen. "Not bad for a little Italian girl" she was fond of saying about accomplishments in her life. A graduate of Westinghouse High school (class of '42), Ida married John Means of Greenfield in 1949, who preceded her in death in 2006. In 2008, she moved into Seneca Hills Village and enjoyed living independently there among friends, until her passing. As a young woman, she was proficient at typing, dictation, stenography and shorthand and provided secretarial services for various businesses. As the mother of five children, she created a safe and loving environment for her family. A superb cook, she also had an interest in the arts, taking classes in ceramics, needlepoint, crochet and yoga. Later in life, she crocheted dozens of blankets for family members and her friends. It was always important to Ida to have a circle of good friends and she did so in high school, in married life and during her time at Seneca Hills Village. She was a fan of good jazz music and sports, particularly the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She attended the Steeler's first Super Bowl appearance in New Orleans in 1974. Ida was also an avid crossword puzzler who regularly completed the New York Times puzzle. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation on Tuesday, 2-7 p.m. and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. She will be interred at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Penn Hills. To best honor Ida, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to: Sheldon Calvary Camp, 4411 Lake Road, Conneaut, OH 44030.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020