|
|
DELANEY IDA
Ida, 98, of Sturgeon, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the Sunrise Nursing Center, Pittsburgh. She was born April 30, 1921, in McDonald, PA, a daughter of the late William and Theresa Macikas Janowsky. Mrs. Delaney was a member of St. Patrick R.C. Church in Noblestown and was a member of the Christian Mothers. She also belonged to the Cecil, Oakdale and South Fayette Senior Citizens. Prior to her retirement Mrs. Delaney was employed by Gladeaux Food Service for 20 years. Surviving are her sons, George (Peggy) Delaney, William (Cheryl) Delaney and Gary (Barbara) Delaney; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Delaney (May 31, 1991) and sisters, Helen Patterson, Theresa Lenz, and Mildred Sipp. Friends will be received 4-8 p.m., on Monday, October 14, 2019, in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, (724-926-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick R. C. Church, Oakdale. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019