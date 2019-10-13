Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
(724) 693-2800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick R. C. Church
Oakdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IDA DELANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IDA DELANEY


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IDA DELANEY Obituary
DELANEY IDA

Ida, 98, of Sturgeon, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the Sunrise Nursing Center, Pittsburgh. She was born April 30, 1921, in McDonald, PA, a daughter of the late William and Theresa Macikas Janowsky. Mrs. Delaney was a member of St. Patrick R.C. Church in Noblestown and was a member of the Christian Mothers. She also belonged to the Cecil, Oakdale and South Fayette Senior Citizens. Prior to her retirement Mrs. Delaney was employed by Gladeaux Food Service for 20 years. Surviving are her sons, George (Peggy) Delaney, William (Cheryl) Delaney and Gary (Barbara) Delaney; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Delaney (May 31, 1991) and sisters, Helen Patterson, Theresa Lenz, and Mildred Sipp. Friends will be received 4-8 p.m., on Monday, October 14, 2019, in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, (724-926-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick R. C. Church, Oakdale. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now