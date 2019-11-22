|
AMELIO IDA J. (MILITO)
Age 95, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, of Bethel Park, formerly of Pleasant Hills. Beloved wife of the late Anthony P. Amelio, Sr.; loving mother of the late Anthony P. (survived by Stephanie) Amelio, Jr. and Carmine M. (survived by Margaret) Amelio; grandmother of Adrienne (Ed) Perzyk, Stephanie (Ron) Harris, Carrie (Ron) Amelio and Megan (Ryan) Farrell; great-grandmother of Jake, Connor, Amelia, Declan, Cullan and Brennan; sister of the late Francesca and Fortunato "Fred" Milito. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019