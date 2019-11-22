Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
AMELIO IDA J. (MILITO)

Age 95, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, of Bethel Park, formerly of Pleasant Hills. Beloved wife of the late Anthony P. Amelio, Sr.; loving mother of the late Anthony P. (survived by Stephanie) Amelio, Jr. and Carmine M. (survived by Margaret) Amelio; grandmother of Adrienne (Ed) Perzyk, Stephanie (Ron) Harris, Carrie (Ron) Amelio and Megan (Ryan) Farrell; great-grandmother of Jake, Connor, Amelia, Declan, Cullan and Brennan; sister of the late Francesca and Fortunato "Fred" Milito.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
