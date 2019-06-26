SKYRMES IDA MAE (MILLER)

On June 24, 2019, age 97 of Munhall. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Judy Thomas, Lyn (Jack) Patnik and Cathi Yost; cherished grandmother of John (Heather) Trayner, Michael (Rachel) Patnik and Megan (Michael) Thomas; great-grandmother of Simon and Ruth Patnik and Scarlett Trayner. Retired head emergency room nurse at Homestead Hospital and a Longtime member of Homestead Park UMC. Thanks to the staff at Seneca Manor and Canterbury Place for all the love and wonderful care you have given to Ida Mae. Friends received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UPMC Benevolent Care Fund, 200 Lothrup St. Suite 10072, Forbes Tower, Pgh., 15213.