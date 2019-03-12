Home

IDA (DAUSUEL) McCOY

IDA (DAUSUEL) McCOY Obituary
McCOY IDA (DAUSUEL)

Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving children, Richard Satterwhite of Kenmore, NY, and Rebecca Satterwhite-Shields of Cleveland, OH. Visitation for family and friends, 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, SPRIGGS-WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 720 N. Lang Ave., Pittsburgh PA, 15208. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, Petra Ministries, 235 Eastgate Dr., Pittsburgh PA, 15235 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Homewood Cemetery, 1599 S. Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
