MIHAL IDA (OROSZ)
On Saturday, July 27, 2019 of North Versailles, PA. Wife of the late Robert C. Mihal; loving mom of Pamela (late Ben) Oliver of South Carolina and Diane (Paul) Nowakowski of Greensburg; special grandma of Kimberly (Ben) Morehouse of Amelia, OH, Timothy (Megan) Nowakowski of Largo, FL and Matthew Nowakowski of Greensburg; sister of John Orosz of North Carolina and the late Irene Balogh; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wilmerding on Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. A blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delmont Public Library in Ida's memory. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019