Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Resources
More Obituaries for IDA CARMEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IDA R. (PETRELLI) CARMEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IDA R. (PETRELLI) CARMEN Obituary
CARMEN IDA R. (PETRELLI)

Of Bethel Park, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, age 85, beloved wife of the late Fred J. Carmen, loving mother of Dr. Thomas Carmen (Laurie), Gary Carmen (Joan) and Sandra Jansante (Zeb); sister of Norman Petrelli and the late John Petrelli, Gina Schmidt and Minnie Sirochman; also eight grandchildren. Funeral Service and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Baptist Homes, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pgh., PA 15234. Arrangements entrusted to DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -