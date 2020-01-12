|
CARMEN IDA R. (PETRELLI)
Of Bethel Park, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, age 85, beloved wife of the late Fred J. Carmen, loving mother of Dr. Thomas Carmen (Laurie), Gary Carmen (Joan) and Sandra Jansante (Zeb); sister of Norman Petrelli and the late John Petrelli, Gina Schmidt and Minnie Sirochman; also eight grandchildren. Funeral Service and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Baptist Homes, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pgh., PA 15234. Arrangements entrusted to DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020