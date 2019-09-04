Home

Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
(412) 271-1361
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL
534 Jones Avenue
North Braddock, PA
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL
534 Jones Avenue
North Braddock, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
IDA (CECERE) SCARPINO


1918 - 2019
IDA (CECERE) SCARPINO Obituary
SCARPINO IDA (CECERE)

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Ida (Cecere) Scarpino entered life eternal with her loving daughter at her side.  She was born in Swissvale on April 18, 1918, to the late James and Rose Cecere. She was the devoted wife of the late Jordan Scarpino, a longtime well-known barber in Braddock.  She is survived by her loving children, Joseph (Susan) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Josephine (Bill) Bresee of Glendora, California, Rebecca (John) Label of North Huntington, PA and Ruth Ann (Lew) Pierotti of Columbus, Ohio; and daughters-in-law, Marlene and Mary Ann Scarpino. She was predeceased by her sons, Anthony Scarpino and Jordan "Junior" Scarpino; and a grandson, Daniel. Ida is survived by her sisters, Theresa Monardo of Wall, PA, and Marianne Berchok of Sunrise, Florida and her sister-in-law Theresa Cecere.  She was also predeceased by her siblings, Nancy Urban,  Louis Cecere, Joe "Pip" Cecere, Jane Mandat, Jim Cecere, Carmen "Honey" Caldarelli.  She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Ida was a member of Good Shepherd Ladies of Charity and past President of the Christian Mothers of Our Lady Of Mount Carmel. She also was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. She delivered hundreds of meals for Meals on Wheels and gave Communion to many shut ins. She was a longtime member of the ISDA, Forest Hills Lodge. She will always be remembered for her Sunday meals under the grapevines on Seddon Ave.  Above all, she will be remembered for her great faith to God and dedication to her church. Calling hours with the family will be at SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC. (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock, on Thursday, September 5th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow next to her husband and grandson in All Saints Cemetery, Braddock Hills. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
