VANSELOW IDA (MURPHY)
On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, age 93 of Greenfield. Beloved Wife of 68 years to the late William J. Vanselow; loving mother of Alida (Bill) Chornyak, Celeste Cherevka, Janine (Jim) Hanley and William J. (Susan) Vanselow, Jr.; grandmother of Bob Cherevka, Cathleen Cherevka, Bill Vanselow III, Matt Chornyak, Jim (Emily) Hanley III, Kristen (Paul) Beatty, Erin (Marshall) Claycamp, Colleen (Bernie) Chmiel and Jessica Vanselow; great-grandmother of Aiden, Nora, Miles, Jamie, Lily, Guerin and Grayson; daughter of the late William C. and Ida (Schuster) Murphy; sister of Aleatha "Bebe" Ossler. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Little Sisters of The Poor.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019