JACKSON ILA MAE
On Friday, December 6, 2019, age 94 of North Side. Beloved wife of the late Rossie S. Jackson, Sr.; mother of Rossilin L. Craddock, Rossi S. Jackson, Jr. and Anthony L. Jackson, all of Pittsburgh; also survived by 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; a host of cousins, other relatives and wonderful friends. Visitation with the family Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., where a celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019