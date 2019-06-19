DILLON INA LEE "LEE" (GAMBLE)

September 4, 1943 - June 17, 2019. Of Zelienople PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, Titusville, and Oil City, PA. Born in Sharon, PA to loving parents, Paul and Anna Mary (Shaffer) Gamble, who preceded her in death. Lee was raised in New Wilmington, PA and graduated from Wilmington Area High School in 1961. She graduated from Westminster College in 1965 and was married to Ross Dillon of Columbiana, OH that same year. She is survived by her husband; her son, Greg Dillon and his partner, Laurie Anderson of Hopewell; her daughter and son-in-law, Kristin Dillon and Dwight Chrvala of Ohio Township; and her beloved grandchildren, Andy and Miranda Chrvala. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Richard Gamble of Grand Junction, CO; her former sister-in-law, Karen (Heinz) Gamble of Chattanooga, TN; her brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Joan (Hanna) Gamble of Fremont, OH; and her nieces and nephews, Ben, Jennifer, Kat and Alan. Lee was a talented needle worker and seamstress, an accomplished bridge player, and a gifted cook. She will be remembered for her tremendous sense of humor, her keen intellect, and her creativity; for her love of nature, travel, and reading; and most of all, for her devotion to family. She is already dearly missed but has received her eternal healing in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. Family visitation will be Friday, June 21 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA, 15202. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, 7501 Church Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15202. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.mcdonald-linn.com.