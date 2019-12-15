|
|
JEFFERSON INES S. GRIMBALL
Ines S. Grimball Jefferson, age 90, of Mckeesport, died December 11, 2019, in UPMC McKeesport. Born December 29, 1928, to the late Eugene and Marie Grimball. She was the loving mother of Lisa M. Jefferson; stepmother of Linda Johnson; and sister of Eugene Grimball, who passed Dec. 13, 2019; she was preceded in death by siblings, Clyde, James Melvin and Gladys Grimball and Ethel Hamlin; beloved aunt, cousin and friend. A faithful member of St Paul A.M.E. Church McKeesport, its Steward board, and the E. Jane Pride Missionary Society. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 19, 2019 in St. Paul AME Church McKeesport, PA 15132. 9 to 11 a.m. with services beginning at 11a.m. Professional services entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2326 Jenny Lind Street, McKeesport, PA 15132
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019