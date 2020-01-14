Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
INGEBORG H. BLYTHE


1925 - 2020
INGEBORG H. BLYTHE Obituary
BLYTHE INGEBORG H.

Passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2020, in the company of family. Born in Frankfurt, Germany in 1925, Inge immigrated to the United States in 1927 with her parents, the late George and Pauline Sauer. Upon their arrival, she resided with her family in Michigan, first on a farm and then in the Detroit area. Inge served in the Navy WAVES during WWII, where she met her first husband, the late Lewis O. Smith; they married in 1946. After the war, they traveled extensively to various postings, including numerous sites around the Pacific, San Diego, Arlington and New London. In 1969, Inge married her second husband, the late Thomas V. Blythe, another Navy veteran and moved to the Pittsburgh area. They resided in the Glenshaw area for almost 50 years where she also worked for a local law firm. Inge moved to the Bradfordwoods area in 2010. Inge was predeceased by her sister, Eleanor Cantrell (Gene). She is survived by her stepdaughter, Kathleen Blythe Thomas (David); her niece, Rosemary Cantrell; and her nephew, Craig Cantrell. She was lovingly known as Miss Inge by multiple generations of extended family. Visitation Thurs. 3 p.m. until the time of a prayer service at 7 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation at give.concordialm.org. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
