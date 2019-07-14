SMITH IOLA EDITH

Born in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1921, passed peacefully at Homeland Personal Care Center in Harrisburg on July 7, 2019 at age 98. Iola graduated from Langley High School in Sheridan, PA in 1938, worked as a long-distance operator with Bell Telephone, and while raising her family worked as a salesclerk for Sears and Gimbels in North Versailles. Iola will be remembered as a strong, kind woman with a sharp mind and sharper wit. She lived independently until the age of 95 and had been active at senior centers in both Turtle Creek and New Cumberland. Iola was predeceased by her parents, Howard B. Richmond and Ida Iola (Evans) Richmond; husband, John William Smith; son, John Howard Smith; and brother, James B. Richmond. She is survived by daughter, Elaine Smith of New Cumberland and numerous nieces and nephews from the Richmond, Dell, Boone and Gallowich families. Family and friends wish to thank Homeland Center, Homeland Hospice, and nurses at Heart Staffing Agency for their excellent care. Interment will be in Pittsburgh at the discretion of the family. Contributions should be made to a . To leave online condolences for Iola's family, please visit; centralpacremation.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA CREMATION SOCIETY, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.