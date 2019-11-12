|
|
WILSON IRA W. "BILL"
Age 87, of Imperial (Findlay Twp.), on November 11, 2019. Bill was a former construction supervisor with Peoples Natural Gas for over 40 years, and a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years, Peggy (Craig) Wilson; beloved father of Debbie (Wayne) Chiaramonte, Trisha McCoy, Banks Wilson, Michael J. Wilson, and Linda (Dan) Fisher; also four grandchildren, Michael (Michelle) Dominick, Morgan L. McCoy, Casey B. McCoy, and Lauren (Corey) Shoup; great-grandfather of two, Banks and Mason Shoup. Friends will be received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route 30, Clinton, Friday 2-4, and 6-8 p.m., where services will be held Saturday 10 a.m. Interment at a later date in the Clinton U.P. Church Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019