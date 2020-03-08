|
DOBIES IRENE B. (RZODKIEWICZ)
Age 93, of Polish Hill, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis A. Dobies; loving mother of Francis (the late Patricia) Dobies, David (Val) Dobies, Judy Dobies, Mark (Antoinette) Dobies, Irene (John) Steranka, Stephen (Judy) Dobies, Elaine (Patrick) Drake and Lawrence Dobies; devoted grandmother of Patti, Jennifer, Frankie, Mary, Jessica, Susan, Carrie, Jodie, Rebecca, Sarah, Michael, Elizabeth, Chrissy, Mark, Theresa, Danny, Andy, Patrick, Ben, Kelly, Emily, Carolyn, Lauren, Hannah, Alec and the late Timothy; cherished great-grandmother of Harlie, Alison, Katherine, Aaron, Heather, Isabella, Emily, Bailey, Jacob, Gabriella, Dakota, Lilly, Mia, Abbey, Colton, Gavyn, Sierra, Aspen, Matthew, Zachary, Madison, Joey and Lucas; dear sister of Joseph Rzodkiewicz, the late Theresa Novak, Sylvia Szurszewski and Richard Rzodkiewicz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Irene said: "I am the richest person in this building. I have the greatest family, the most visitors and the best memories." Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, March 9, 2020 and Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.