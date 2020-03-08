Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
IRENE DOBIES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE DOBIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE B. (RZODKIEWICZ) DOBIES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE B. (RZODKIEWICZ) DOBIES Obituary
DOBIES IRENE B. (RZODKIEWICZ)

Age 93, of Polish Hill, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis A. Dobies; loving mother of Francis (the late Patricia) Dobies, David (Val) Dobies, Judy Dobies, Mark (Antoinette) Dobies, Irene (John) Steranka, Stephen (Judy) Dobies, Elaine (Patrick) Drake and Lawrence Dobies; devoted grandmother of Patti, Jennifer, Frankie, Mary, Jessica, Susan, Carrie, Jodie, Rebecca, Sarah, Michael, Elizabeth, Chrissy, Mark, Theresa, Danny, Andy, Patrick, Ben, Kelly, Emily, Carolyn, Lauren, Hannah, Alec and the late Timothy; cherished great-grandmother of Harlie, Alison, Katherine, Aaron, Heather, Isabella, Emily, Bailey, Jacob, Gabriella, Dakota, Lilly, Mia, Abbey, Colton, Gavyn, Sierra, Aspen, Matthew, Zachary, Madison, Joey and Lucas; dear sister of Joseph Rzodkiewicz, the late Theresa Novak, Sylvia Szurszewski and Richard Rzodkiewicz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Irene said: "I am the richest person in this building. I have the greatest family, the most visitors and the best memories." Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, March 9, 2020 and Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now