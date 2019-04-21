Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
IRENE "HONEY" BLEHI

IRENE "HONEY" BLEHI Obituary
BLEHI IRENE "HONEY"

On Monday, April 15, 2019 our mother Irene "Honey" Blehi went to be with her husband, John "the wind beneath her wings" for their eternal last dance. Left behind to mourn her loss are her beloved children, John (Carol) Blehi, Joann Blehi, Judith (Ed) Warchol, Janette Knepp; her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Altimore. Preceded in death by her beloved grandchildren, John and April Knepp; and her siblings, Andrew and Edward Chope and Agnes Parous. Friends will be received on Monday from 1-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., in St. Rosalia Church. If you should prefer, donations may be made to the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
