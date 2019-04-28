BRUNO IRENE

Age 91, a longtime resident of Kennedy Township, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 with her family; loving mother of Jeffrey (Rae Ann) Bruno and Pamela Bruno; devoted grandmother of Trent and Justin Bruno. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Angelo Bruno; her parents, John and Mary Spisak; and her brothers George and John (Jake) Spisak; she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Irene loved movies, reading mystery novels, and doing word puzzles. She treasured her role as Grandma (G-MA) making her grandsons' favorite foods and dispensing life advice. Her strength and self-reliance were inspiring. Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 29 from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE (Somma Funeral Home) 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 30 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint John of God Parish the Church of St. Mary in McKees Rocks. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at Stjude.org. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.