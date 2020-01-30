Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE CHERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE C. (LABATE) CHERRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE C. (LABATE) CHERRY Obituary
CHERRY IRENE C. (LABATE)

On January 29, 2020, age 90, of West View. Beloved wife of the late George Cherry, Sr. Loving mother of Deborah Davison, George Cherry, Jr. (Tammie), Robert Cherry, Regis Cherry (Sandra), Irene Fedell, Elaine Pietrcollo, Donald Cherry (Sandra), James Cherry (Amy), and John Cherry. Grandmother of Kristin, Carla, Brian, Edward, Richard, George III, Denis, Michael, Regis, Shana, Gina, Nicole, Renata, Adam, Lauren, Garrett, Taylor, Bailey, Drake, James, Hannah, Jacob, and the late Madison. Great-grandmother to 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Sister of Carmel Labate, and the late June Naples, Shirley Yerkins, and Donald Labate. Survived by her sister-in-law, Priscilla Lawniczak and numerous nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Dave Yochus. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -