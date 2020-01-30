|
|
CHERRY IRENE C. (LABATE)
On January 29, 2020, age 90, of West View. Beloved wife of the late George Cherry, Sr. Loving mother of Deborah Davison, George Cherry, Jr. (Tammie), Robert Cherry, Regis Cherry (Sandra), Irene Fedell, Elaine Pietrcollo, Donald Cherry (Sandra), James Cherry (Amy), and John Cherry. Grandmother of Kristin, Carla, Brian, Edward, Richard, George III, Denis, Michael, Regis, Shana, Gina, Nicole, Renata, Adam, Lauren, Garrett, Taylor, Bailey, Drake, James, Hannah, Jacob, and the late Madison. Great-grandmother to 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Sister of Carmel Labate, and the late June Naples, Shirley Yerkins, and Donald Labate. Survived by her sister-in-law, Priscilla Lawniczak and numerous nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Dave Yochus. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020