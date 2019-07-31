|
|
CHIZECK IRENE
Of Deerfield Beach, FL, formerly of Stanton Heights passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Ruth and Irving Klein. Beloved wife of 62 years of Harry Chizeck; mother of Brian (Mary) and Iris Chizeck; sister of the late Paul (Ann) Klein and Paula (Rich) Kulczyski; proud grandmother of Seth and Kyle; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Irene enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, spending time with dear friends. She also enjoyed her career at Weight Watcher's as a Public Relations Coordinator. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10-11 a.m.) Interment Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019