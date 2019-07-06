Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE MINFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE DOROTHY (CHIRKO) MINFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE DOROTHY (CHIRKO) MINFORD Obituary
MINFORD IRENE DOROTHY (CHIRKO)

Irene Dorothy Wasik Minford, age 96, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Wife to the late Howard "Howdy" Minford and the late Mitchell Wasik; mother of Michael  (Barbara) Wasik, Sandra Wasik, and Robert Wasik; grandmother of Steven, Jeremy, Shirah, and Robert Wasik, and Kati (John) Mailloux and Sara (Scott) Wettengel; great-grandmother of Tessa, Dominic, Jordyn and Allison Mailloux; sister of Florence Charochak; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Anna (Dugan) Chirko and brother and sisters. Family and friends will be received  Sunday and Monday from 2-4 p.m. and  6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m.  at St. Paul of the Cross Parish at St. Anne  400 Hoodridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now