MINFORD IRENE DOROTHY (CHIRKO)

Irene Dorothy Wasik Minford, age 96, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Wife to the late Howard "Howdy" Minford and the late Mitchell Wasik; mother of Michael (Barbara) Wasik, Sandra Wasik, and Robert Wasik; grandmother of Steven, Jeremy, Shirah, and Robert Wasik, and Kati (John) Mailloux and Sara (Scott) Wettengel; great-grandmother of Tessa, Dominic, Jordyn and Allison Mailloux; sister of Florence Charochak; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Anna (Dugan) Chirko and brother and sisters. Family and friends will be received Sunday and Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Parish at St. Anne 400 Hoodridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.