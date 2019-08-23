|
DRESSEL IRENE (PIATAK)
Age 92, of Mt. Lebanon, originally from Johnstown, PA, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 66 years of Joseph A. Dressel; devoted mother of Regina (Dennis) Stover, Gregory (Denise) Dressel, Carol Anne (Kevin) Rieg, Mary Jo and Joseph J. (Amber) Dressel; loving grandmother of Kevin Rieg, Jr. and Lila Jane Dressel; also survived several nieces and nephews. Irene was a devout Catholic who loved playing the organ and singing. Family and friends are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, Kane Boulevard, Scott Township on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the Seraphic Mass Association of Pittsburgh, 5217 Butler Street, Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019