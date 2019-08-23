Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE DRESSEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE (PIATAK) DRESSEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE (PIATAK) DRESSEL Obituary
DRESSEL IRENE (PIATAK)

Age 92, of Mt. Lebanon, originally from Johnstown, PA, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 66 years of Joseph A. Dressel; devoted mother of Regina (Dennis) Stover, Gregory (Denise) Dressel, Carol Anne (Kevin) Rieg, Mary Jo and Joseph J. (Amber) Dressel; loving grandmother of Kevin Rieg, Jr. and Lila Jane Dressel; also survived several nieces and nephews. Irene was a devout Catholic who loved playing the organ and singing. Family and friends are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, Kane Boulevard, Scott Township on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the Seraphic Mass Association of Pittsburgh, 5217 Butler Street, Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now