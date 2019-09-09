Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE PATUC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE E. (YANIGA) PATUC


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE E. (YANIGA) PATUC Obituary
PATUC IRENE E. (YANIGA)

Age 95, of Munhall, on September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Patuc; loving mother of Arlene M. Patuc of Anchorage, Alaska and Nancy M. Patuc of Munhall; sister of the late Mary Shenal. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary (Kopetsky) Yaniga. Irene was a very devoted wife and mother, she loved to bake, sew and crochet, and listen to her polka music. Friends received on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday in St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now