PATUC IRENE E. (YANIGA)
Age 95, of Munhall, on September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Patuc; loving mother of Arlene M. Patuc of Anchorage, Alaska and Nancy M. Patuc of Munhall; sister of the late Mary Shenal. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary (Kopetsky) Yaniga. Irene was a very devoted wife and mother, she loved to bake, sew and crochet, and listen to her polka music. Friends received on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday in St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019