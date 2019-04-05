Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE PRONEKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE E. "RENIE" PRONEKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IRENE E. "RENIE" PRONEKER Obituary
PRONEKER IRENE E. "RENIE"

Age 86, of Kennedy Township, formerly Stowe (West Park) passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with Melanoma Cancer. Wife of the late Robert "Bob" Proneker. She leaves behind her daughters, Patricia Proneker, Joyce (Mike) Tapler and Marcia (Mike) Stepek; proud Gram to Mikey (Nicole) Stepek, Melissa Stepek (Joe) Fazio, Rob Tapler, Scott (Paige) Tapler; dear sister of Flossie Cameron of Virginia and Henry "Butchie" Jablonski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers, Stanley, Albert and Alex and sister, Mary Curtin. A special thank you to Dorothy Sielatycki and Eileen Deitt for all of their help.  Renie will miss her little furry companion, Dolce. Per Irene's request there will be no visitation.  A memorial service will be held at a later date in May. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:


pittsburghcremation.com


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.