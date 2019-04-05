PRONEKER IRENE E. "RENIE"

Age 86, of Kennedy Township, formerly Stowe (West Park) passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with Melanoma Cancer. Wife of the late Robert "Bob" Proneker. She leaves behind her daughters, Patricia Proneker, Joyce (Mike) Tapler and Marcia (Mike) Stepek; proud Gram to Mikey (Nicole) Stepek, Melissa Stepek (Joe) Fazio, Rob Tapler, Scott (Paige) Tapler; dear sister of Flossie Cameron of Virginia and Henry "Butchie" Jablonski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers, Stanley, Albert and Alex and sister, Mary Curtin. A special thank you to Dorothy Sielatycki and Eileen Deitt for all of their help. Renie will miss her little furry companion, Dolce. Per Irene's request there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date in May. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:

