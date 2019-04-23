Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE (SAUPE) FERGUSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IRENE (SAUPE) FERGUSON Obituary
FERGUSON IRENE (SAUPE)

Age 91, of Export, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at home. She was born March 18, 1928, in Forest Hills, a daughter of the late Eugene and Anna (Doll) Saupe. Irene was a loving person and a very talented painter. She attended Calvary Lutheran Church, Murrysville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Ferguson; and six siblings. Irene is survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont. Funeral services for Irene will be conducted Thursday in the funeral home. Please call the funeral home (724) 468-1177 for service time. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit:


www.VaiaFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now