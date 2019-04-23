FERGUSON IRENE (SAUPE)

Age 91, of Export, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at home. She was born March 18, 1928, in Forest Hills, a daughter of the late Eugene and Anna (Doll) Saupe. Irene was a loving person and a very talented painter. She attended Calvary Lutheran Church, Murrysville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Ferguson; and six siblings. Irene is survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont. Funeral services for Irene will be conducted Thursday in the funeral home. Please call the funeral home (724) 468-1177 for service time. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit:

www.VaiaFuneralHome.com