LAMBERTON IRENE G.

Age 94 passed away on January 28, 2019 at Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont. Born and raised in Mooers Forks, NY, she graduated from Champlain Valley Hospital School of Nursing. She married her high school sweet heart, Donald A. Lamberton. They moved to Rochester, NY where she worked for 40 years as an Registered Nurse and raised three children. On retirement, they moved to Clearwater, FL. After the loss of her husband, Donald, she returned to New York and Pennsylvania to be by her daughters. Devoted wife of the late Donald Lamberton for 65 years, and loving mother of Peggy (Fred) Steinberg, Phyllis (the late Bill) Ives, and predeceased by her son, Dale. She is survived by two beloved grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Steinberg and Julia (Ryan) MacDougall; and six special great-grandchildren, Mark, Christopher, Peter, Ainsley, Connor and Harrison. Fortunate to have known many nieces and nephews and their children. Sister-in-law of Evelyn (Larry) Richards. They all enjoyed many happy, loving times in their home with delicious meals and desserts, surrounded by friends enjoying Irene's piano concerts. For the past six years, she has lived at Woodside Place Dementia Unit at Presbyterian Senior Care. She was affectionately known as "Gram." She continued to enjoy playing piano, gardening, and tidying the living areas. The family extends our deepest appreciate for the loving care provided by the Woodside Staff, especially in her final days. Interment will take place in White Haven, Rochester, NY. Funeral arrangements to be announced. If desired, remembrances in her memory may be made to Presbyterian Senior Care Foundation/Woodside Place, 1215 Hulton Rd., Oakmont, PA 15139. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.