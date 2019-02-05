Home

IRENE H. ANDERSON

IRENE H. ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON IRENE H.

On Sunday, January 27, 2019, Irene H. Anderson, 71, of Rankin, PA. Mother of Anthony Spencer and Nathaniel Gray; sister of John Ballard, Diane Spencer, Arthur Thomas, and Stephanie Smith. Also survived by one grandson, other relatives and friends. No visitation or service. Interment private. Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, 412-271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019
