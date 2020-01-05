|
FOX IRENE J. (KOPULCHAK)
Age 93, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020, of Carrick. Former wife of the late Roy Fox. Beloved mother of Barbara (Bill) Franz, John (Kathy) Fox, and the late Roy Fox. Grandmother of Michael, Julie, Robin, Sean, and Betty Lou. Great-grandmother of Morgan, Taylor, Abby, and David. Sister of the late Michael, Anna, and John Kopulchak. Aunt of Francine Kopulchak and Donna McCarthy. Visitations Monday at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road from 5 p.m. until her Services at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Prayers on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery. A special thank you to Overlook Green and 365 Hospice for their compassionate care of Irene.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020