Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
IRENE J. LIPPERT

IRENE J. LIPPERT Obituary
LIPPERT IRENE J.

Age 78, of Shaler Twp., on July 17, 2019. Wife of the late Howard H.; mother of Karen Schomer (Jerry), Sharon Karpinski (Jim), Howard A. Lippert (Kim) and Lisa Lippert (Eric); grandmother of Christopher Betts (Lauren), Steven Karpinski, Lacey Lippert and the late Tyler Lippert; sister of Josephine Brendel (Ray)and Christine Hilty. Visitation Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass Monday, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
