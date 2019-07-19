|
|
LIPPERT IRENE J.
Age 78, of Shaler Twp., on July 17, 2019. Wife of the late Howard H.; mother of Karen Schomer (Jerry), Sharon Karpinski (Jim), Howard A. Lippert (Kim) and Lisa Lippert (Eric); grandmother of Christopher Betts (Lauren), Steven Karpinski, Lacey Lippert and the late Tyler Lippert; sister of Josephine Brendel (Ray)and Christine Hilty. Visitation Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass Monday, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019