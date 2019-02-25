|
MIELE IRENE J. "RENE"
Passed away on Saturday, February 23 at Shadyside Hospital. She was born June 6, 1949 in Pittsburgh. Beloved daughter of the late Steven and Catherine Miele; sister of Joseph Miele (Diane); aunt of Lori (Greg), Joseph (Laurie); great-aunt of Joshua, Timothy, and Megan; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Rene worked for the U. S. Postal Service and later Vincentian DeMarillac for many years. She had a love for music and dancing. Friends and family are invited to remember Rene at the Mt.Carmel Cemetery, 7601 Mt. Carmel Rd., Verona, 15147, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 12 noon; arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, Penn Hills.
