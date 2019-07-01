PERSON IRENE J. "KITTY" (JURKIEWICZ)

Of Wilkins Twp., age 96, passed away with her family at her side on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor J. Person, Sr. Born the daughter of the late Peter and Julia (Karp) Jurkiewicz; loving mother of Victor J. (Jeannie) Person, Jr. of Irwin, Vicki (David) Messina of Springdale, and Debi Person of Wilkins Twp.; adored and cherished grandmother of Ryan J. Person, who she saw as the greatest gift of her life. Preceded in death by her siblings, Peter, John, Verna, Laura, Helen, Paul, Mary, Betty, Genevieve, and Edward (surviving spouse, Alma); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Irene loved to spend time in her flower garden and was a devout Catholic. She was a kind and gentle soul, who always set out to put others before herself . Irene enjoyed nothing more than cooking and spending time with her family. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday in St. Colman Church (Time Later). Irene will be laid to rest at William Penn Cemetery.