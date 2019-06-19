CLARK IRENE K.

Age 86, of Bethel Park; wife of the late Earl "Skinney" Clark passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 with family by her side. She was the loving mother of Marty (Catherine) Clark, Larry (Mariann) Clark, Kathy (Joe) Mantia, Jody Clark, and Barry (Cindy) Clark; loving grandmother to Jesse, Kyle, Casey, Caitlin, Alex, Zack, and Hannah; great-grandmother to Lucas and Findley. Irene is survived by her twin sister, Helen Jones, and brothers Benny Macioszek, Walter Macioszek, and Vincent Macioszek. She was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Claude and brother, Tony Macioszek. Irene was the proud owner and operator of Clark's Country Kitchen in Bethel Park. Her business savvy and love of cooking and baking made this business a success for many years. She was an excellent euchre and poker player. Irene loved music, reading, and crocheting. She was also an active member of Peters Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Irene was a loving, caring, and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed greatly by her entire family. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Interment in Brush Run Cemetery. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.