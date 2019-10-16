Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester Church
More Obituaries for IRENE KOCINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE (JOZWIAK) KOCINSKI

IRENE (JOZWIAK) KOCINSKI Obituary
KOCINSKI IRENE (JOZWIAK)

Age 88, on Monday, October 14, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of 68 years to Joseph Kocinski; loving mother of Janet (Dave) Bruce and Ken Kocinski; proud grandmother of Vanessa (Bob) Thomas, Derek (Kak) Smarsh, Jesse (Marisa) Smarsh, Shea Kocinski, Lisa (Kurt) Bruce and Kim Bruce; great-grandmother of Tyler and Gavin Thomas, Mia and Kai Smarsh, Nathan, Kara, Justin, Courtney, Meghan and Julia Bruce; and great-great grandmother of Myles Bruce; sister of Lois Ruffing, Leonard and Bernard Jozwiak. Irene was loved by several in-laws, nieces, nephews and close friends. She was a devoted member of St. Sylvester Church and a recipient of community service awards. Irene loved to play the organ, play cards and spend time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
